PF cadres grab more land in Mandevu

Impunity, Lawlessness

– PF cadres in Mandevu Constituency grab land from owners

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) cadres in Mandevu Constituency have forceably “grabbed” land from property owners that purchased properties from the National Housing Authority (NHA) and are selling what is supposed to be gardens to unsuspecting persons for K10,000.

Approached by community members, the unruly cadres bragged that they are untouchable as they had the blessing of President Edgar Lungu and the top leadership of the party.

However, property owners complained that the land which the cadres were selling was posing a security threat to the community arround as people had started building bars and car washes in undesignated areas.

“Can you imagine these people just come in front of your house and they start building a car wash or a bar. Is this the kind of leadership the PF will provide to the country? Our security is now compromised. This space was reserved for these complex,” said one of the property owners who sought anonymity for fear of victimization.