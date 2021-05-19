PF cadres skill each other

PF cadre killed in rival fight

By Darius Choonya

A PF supporter Job Lusanso has died following a fracas between two PF rival groups which erupted during the filing in of nomination papers for the Chilanga District Council Chairperson.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the PF adopted candidate for Chilanga Council, Annie Brown was filling in her nominations at Parklands School in Chilanga.

It is alleged that during the process another group of PF supporters came to the centre with another candidate whom they claim to have been the one who had been adopted by the Party.

In the process confusion ensued forcing police to discharge tear gas canisters which alleged chocked Mr. Lusanso leading to his death.

The late Mr. Lusanso is survived by a wife and seven children. – Courtesy Diamond TV