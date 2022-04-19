PF cadres still control local government

Editor,

Pro PF Leadership in Local Authorities in Zambia

The nation is aware that most leaders in Local Authorities (LA) were PF hand picked without merits of promotion save alone being inclined to Patriotic Front (PF). These same leaders have been cited for mismanagement of funds and have failed to manage CDF particularly because this was seen not as the fund for the people but for PF as a party. Contracts were only given to only PF members and since LA leadership was PF they knew who was not PF when awarding contracts.

Our biggest worry is that UPND is using the same PF cadres in the name of Town Clerks and Council Secretaries. The majority of these officers had the audacity of recommending transferring anyone by labelling them UPND including only promoting fellow PF and transferring suspected UPND officers to remote parts of Zambia. At the moment its painful to continue believing UPND will deliver with PF cadres in championing new dawn programs. With this scenario the UPND government should expect shock results after successful implementation of all the pro poor programs including CDF. Let me be quick to point out that we have chosen this platform to reach the highest office of the land because even party structures are blaming delayed decision making on critical issues to the Presidency. Party structures have recommended the removal or simply transfer of LA leaders especially those who were very loyal to PF. Note that PF has been bragging about being in control of government and even prophesying a return they are desperate to archieve.

Our concerns to the right structures have gone unnoticed and the only answer is that HH says we should not be vindictive. Note that we are not suggesting the PF model to be used under UPND but rather appoint, promote or transfer good standing neutral people to lead LAs as major channels of local development. UPND is using the same corrupt Council leadership to champion anti- corruption. Developing under UPND with a PF mindset?

While our pre-occupation is not to advocate for vindictiveness and revenge, we recommend the following:

1) Punish all erring principal officers sternly especially those found in the habit of mismanaging public resources.

2) Transfer the leadership in LAs to break the cartels used to syphon money.

3) Give one year initial performance based contracts to controlling officers in LAs and other government institutions with gratuity at the end of each contract. The contract to be renewed only on performance.

4) Choose model councils that can be used for decentralized governance system in Zambia.

5) Local Government Service Commission should expedite the transfers to leverage new dawns pro poor program implementation without sabotage from those nursing the PF loss.

6) Give the mandate to monitor CDF to Non Governmental organisations (NGO) using the same administrative fund. Those in water to monitor water projects, those in health to do health and so on and so fourth.

Finally, ZW inform the president that local development will win him many hearts hence he should initiate changes at Local government level for result based decentralisation.