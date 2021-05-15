PF candidate in Lufwanyama rejected

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Lamba Lima Royal Council of Zambia says it has resolved to de-campaign Patriotic Front adopted candidate for Lufwanyama Constituency Don Mungulube.

Council Executive Chairman Josphat Nsundwe has told phoenix news in an interview that the decision to de-campaign Mr. Mungulube is because he is not a subject of any of the chiefdoms in Lufwayama District.

Mr. Nsundwe says the council also feels that the under development that has continued in the Copperbelt rural district is as a result of members of parliament representing self-interest and the selective allocation of developmental projects that the copperbelt rural districts did not vote for the current government.

He explains that the copperbelt rural is one of the economic generating units towards national treasury hence deserves an equal share of the national cake.

But when reached for a comment, Mr. Don Mungulube

said he has the blessings and endorsement of 6 chiefdoms in Lufwanyama district and has rubbished the threats saying he embraces the one Zambia one nation motto where he can contest an election anywhere provided he delivers to people’s expectations.

PHOENIX NEWS