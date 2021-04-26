PF candidate Iris Kaingu says voters betrayed her father

MWANDI BETRAYED MY FATHER, IRIS KAINGU

Mwandi aspirant candidate, Iris Kaingu says the people of Mwandi betrayed her father when they voted him out of power.

Speaking on Hot FM Breakfast Show, Kaingu said she has since forgiven the people of Mwandi for their offending action.

She said the people of Mwandi were lucky that she is standing to redeem them as their saviour.

She said her father, Dr. Michael Liwanga Kaingu , who stood under the MMD, did a lot of development initiatives for the Constituency that the people of Mwandi didn’t deserve to be punish him by voting him out.

She said her father who is the former Minister of Education did a lot for the Constituency and she will endeavour to continue his legacy.

Iris also took a strong at the incumbent MP, Hon. Sililo Mutaba, who she said wasted the last five years by doing nothing for the Constituency.

She said Mutaba failed to lobby government for development and also failed to utilize Constituency Development Fund for the development of the area.

She also said she chose the Patriotic Front because President Lungu gives her “Adada feelings” as his leadership was inclusive and was a father figure to the nation.

And Iris dismissed the fears about the economic crisis the country was facing stating that the issue of poor economies was a global crisis.

She said every country including the USA and UK in the world was facing economic turbulence especially after the corona virus pandemic.

She dismissed assertions that the economy was bad because of bad governance.

She said natural occurrences such as drought and floods affected the economy especially the agricultural sector.

She praised the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) for distributing food stuffs to affected areas.

Iris express gratitude to the Patriotic Front that she has been adopted as the PF candidate for Mwandi Constituency.

She said she enjoyed 100% support in the Constituency and it was not possible that she could lose the seat to the Opposition.