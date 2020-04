Ruling Patritic Front women’s leader, Charity Katongo has been picked up by Police and locked up at Kabwata Police Station.

Police are investigating her on a case of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Katongo obtained air tickets to travel to London worth over K200,000 from a travel agency and has not paid almost a year later.

Police are also investigating her role in the alleged abduction of Goodson Banda during the party’s Lusaka district elections last month.