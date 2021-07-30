PF challenged to explain arms vessel

PF GOVERNMENT MUST EXPLAIN ALLEGED ILLEGAL ARMS ON TWO VESSELS BEARING THE ZAMBIAN FLAG

I wish to challenge the Patriotic Front (PF) government to indicate to the Zambian public why the Zambian flag is being associated with Two (2) vessels intercepted at sea, reportedly carrying illegal weapons.

This is a matter of very serious concern especially that Zambia continues to witness unprecedented levels of militarized violence under the PF, as well as the rise of terrorism on the African continent.

I wish to reiterate, that Zambia has a long standing reputation of being a peace builder and has no history of being associated with the movement of illegal arms, and therefore, it is disgraceful that under the leadership of the PF, our country’s flag is being linked to such disturbing reports, and that the PF government owes Zambian citizens a credible explaination to these allegations.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

29 July 2021