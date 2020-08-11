PF continues disregarding Covid guidelines

PF  continues disregarding World Health Organisation  Covid 19 guidelines. In the video PF officials led by Chilanga MP Maria Langa are distributing cooking oil to Chillanga residents who don’t have face masks and are not practicing social distancing. In 2021, PF will use the escalating poverty to buy votes from starving citizens. While the opposition think poverty will lead to voters rejecting PF, PF is counting on the same poverty to manipulate voters. The country we see more of this in the next 12 months.

