PF continues distributing dirty money

Member. By Anthony Bwalya – UPNDMember.

The country has seen a rejuvenated attempt by the Patriotic Front (PF), its operatives and surrogates to divert the collective attention and conscience of the nation away from their calculated misdeeds and acts of premeditated sabotage which have placed the hopes of a nation on a knife edge.

At 11.52am yesterday morning, I got a call from a former ministry of justice employee who is among the close to 3,000 who have continued to languish in poverty while still fighting the PF regime for their retirement benefits.

Last week, he had received a call from the office of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Justice that he should travel to Lusaka and collect his money. On arrival, he and his colleagues were told that those with lawyers should go and see their lawyers because their money had been sent to the lawyers, while those without lawyers needed to go to the Ministry of Finance.

Suffice to say, both the lawyers and the Ministry of Finance have indicated that no such money is available.

The gentleman had travelled from Ndola and had spent the last 3 nights at Lusaka’s Intercity Bus Terminus.

Now, government ministries and departments are struggling for cash not only to deliver basic services, but also failing to fulfill their historical obligations; and all this while the PF regime, all out on a cash distribution spree led by President Edgar Lungu himself.

WHERE IS THIS MONEY COMING FROM?

Last week, the country witnessed a pure moment of madness from the presidency when the Central Bank governor was fired for refusing to give money BoZ did not have.

We are now witnessing PF political assasins led by Edith Nawakwi, a person known to have failed to do her job when she served as Minister of Finance during a tumultuous privatization era, now championing calls for BoZ to “issue the K10bn stimulus package.”

Can Edith and the PF tell the nation where BoZ will get the K10bn they want to distribute for political reasons?

And because we know that all the current “empowerment” disbursements are being made against NON EXISTENT line ministries’ respective budgets, can the PF regime tell the nation where this money is actually coming from?

The PF regime have been stealing from the Zambian people since they assumed office in 2011. The PF regime and its promulgators have more liquidity than the people’s government. But this is not money backed by anything. These are proceeds of crime.

1. Public Debt and Corruption

Of the $20bn total debt stock, we know $12.6bn has gone directly into their pockets. The price Zambians are paying for this is $200m PER MONTH in debt repayments covering interest alone. This is what has killed the ability for government to function, because ALL tax revenues are now swallowed up by these gigantic debt repayments which have strangled the economy but benefitted the PF.

2. Natural Resources Plunder

(a) Mukula: We also know Mukula revenue of between $2.5bn to $3bn has not been accounted for the period 2012 – 2019. This is why it was essential for the PF to take over the Mukula supply chain.

(b) Gold: Nearly $500m worth of unprocessed gold deposits have been handed to Two (2) foreign owned companies under the control of individuals with known links to terrorism financing activities. It is not a surprise that President Edgar Lungu is now alleged to be linked to a well established network of individuals known to be waging war against President Paul Kagame in Rwanda.

Otherwise, why has the PF and President Edgar Lungu refused to investigate a terrorism financing activity which took place on Zambian soil between 2017 and 2018?

One of the key person’s known to be a terrorism financier has been appointed to the procurement committee of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) by President Edgar Lungu.

It is not unthinkable to conclude that the PF is actually being funded by individuals and groups linked to international terrorism.

3. Fuel procurement

Zambians have continued to pay a premium for FUEL because the PF regime now get K2 per litre of fuel bought in Zambia at the pump. The people in charge of the fuel procurement and distribution chain are now the ones SPONSORING THE Economics Association Zambia (EAZ) “empowerment project.” These are the same people controlling the fertilizer procurement, supply and distribution channels.

4. Fertilizer Procurement

Why does Zambia spend close to $500m every year importing fertilizer when Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia can be fully CAPITALIZED for 3% of this amount? Well, it is because the PF get a 10% commission of this massive contract every year! And while the PF keep getting their commission payments, a bag of fertilizer is now K500. This is why the cost per bag of Mealie meal is astronomical.

5. Wildlife Pilfering

Zambia’s tourism industry is worth nothing without wildlife. More than 75% of all tourists visit Zambia because of the richness and diversity of our wildlife. The PF have successfully diverted at least 50% of all wildlife linked revenues by illegally capturing prized animals from their natural habitats in our game parks, and these animals have been transferred into PRIVATE GAME RESERVES owned by high ranking PF officials and their friends.

So, while the country is getting zero revenues due to captured productivity, the PF political establishment and its promulgators have been getting minted at our expense.

The whole country is now surviving at the mercy of the Patriotic Front.

This is how come the PF and its high ranking officials can afford to throw around money while government itself has nothing to spend.

Where can Davies Mwila get K90,000 CASH to “donate” to a church in Kabwe?

2021 is the year Zambians redeem themselves.

Anything less, we will be damned.