PF continues engaging in violence, insults

1

PF continues engaging in violence, insults

When you feel the pressure in what you always thought was your stronghold

This is in Luapula province

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. PF intensifies NRC issuance in perceived strongholds
  2. Photos of the day: HH in Mwansabombwe
  3. Mufulira Residents beat up PF thugs
  4. PF continues abusing issuance of NRCs
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Kampyongo & ECL must act against violence. If not next year is bloody 1 min ago

    These guys are well known by the police but heavily protected by Kampyongo & ECL.  It’s rhetoric to say anyone in PF involved in violence will be on their own as there is evidence and let’s see what Kampyongo & ECL will do about this. Zambians are simply tired with this kind of leadership!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *