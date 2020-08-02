PF continues harassing UPND supporter

Patriotic Front cadres have continued terrorising a Woman in Woodlands area of Lusaka for exhibiting a UPND Chitenge at her make shift ( Ntemba) shop.

On July 30. The Cadres allegedly sent by area Councillor Humphrey Kapapula beat up a Pastor who was spreading the word of God to the Woman. The woman who appeared on a Video on the Zambian Watchdog two weeks ago complaining about failure by the Police to tame the cadres has appealed to UPND cadres to retaliate. According to the Woman, the PF cadres in a Toyota Hiace Minibus pounced on the unsuspecting man of God assaulted him, searched and got away with undisclosed amount of money. The Pastor is currently nursing wounds at Chawama Level 1 Hospital in Lusaka.

This is the forth time PF cadres have attacked the Woman and all the incidences have been reported to Woodlands Police Station but nothing has been done.

It is for this reason that the Woman is calling on UPND cadres to also start revenging.

” This country is for all of us. If PF cadres think they own Zambia then let UPND cadres also start attacking PF because there is no leadership to stop this. I’m one of the first members of PF under ba Sata and this is not the PF I knew. There days are numbered” she said.

