PF CSOs march to State House to deliver petition for probe into privatisation process

A group of PF cadres masquerading as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) this afternoon marched to State House to present a ‘stage managed’ petition to President Edgar Lungu soliciting for setting up of a Commission of Inquiry into the privatisation of state assets between 1994 and 1998.

The cadres who were singing praise songs for President Lungu claim that over 40,000 citizens have signed their petition calling for a probe of the privatisation process.

And State House blocked all independent media houses from covering the stage managed protest at State House and only the abused public media, compromised Daily Nation and the PF run Smart Eagles were allowed to cover the ‘protest.’

The PF is frantically looking for reasons to block UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from contesting next year’s presidential elections by linking him to criminal activities.

