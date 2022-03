PF

DARES UPND TO ARREST PF ‘THIEVES’

If there is anyone who stole during the PF government, let the police, ACC and DEC arrest them.

*LET THOSE WHO STOLE BE ARRESTED BY THE POLICE THIS TIME AROUND UNLIKE THE UPND REQUESTING FOR THEM TO UNVEIL THEMSELVES, WE DON’T WANT THE PARTY TO CONTINUE BEING INSULTED AS THIEVES. LET THE ACC ARREST THOSE WHO NEED TO BE ARRESTED…MUNDUBILS REACTS*