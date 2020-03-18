PF defies covid19 measures, to hold conference

The Patriotic Front (PF) has set Friday, 20th March, 2020 as the date for the Lusaka Provincial Conference to be held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre with the Party President, His Excellency, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu as Guest of Honour.

In a Memorandum made available to Smart Eagles, today, and addressed to the ruling party’s Provincial Chairperson for Lusaka, PF Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila says the registration of delegates will be done on Thursday, 19th March, 2020 at the National Project for Poverty Reduction (NPPR) at 08:00hrs in Lusaka.

“The Electoral College and delegates to the Conference shall be as follows:

1. Incumbent Provincial Committee members.

2. All District Committees – Lusaka Province.

3. 3 delegates from each Constituency in Lusaka Province (Chairman, Chairlady and Youth Chairman).

4. All members of Parliament – Lusaka Province.

5. Mayor/ Council Chairpersons – Lusaka Province.

6. All PF Councillors – Lusaka Province.”

Mwila further directs all the delegates to carry their National Registration Cards for the purpose of identification and that non-delegates will NOT be allowed to to attend the Conference.