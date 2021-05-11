PF discards more ministers, MPs in Eastern adoptions

EATSERN PROVINCE ADOPTIONS

MINISTER VINCENT MWALE CHARLES BANDA, PETER DAKA, DROPPED IN ADOPTIONS

***The discarded ministers are from MMD

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Vincent Mwale is the latest casualty in the on-going adoptions by ruling Patriotic Front Central Committee adoptions.

Also dropped is Minister of Local Government, Charles Banda for Kapoche and former Minister, Peter Daka for Msanzala Constituency.

Vincent Mwale has since grudgingly congratulated former Eastern Province Chairperson, Andrew Lubusha, who has been adopted to be the official candidate in Chipangali Constituency.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting services, Dora Siliya has been adopted for Petauke Constituency beating talkative Jay Jay Emmanuel Banda.

Pelila Jere has been adopted for Lumezi Constituency beating Munir Zulu and others. Munir Zulu has announced he will go as an independent.

University of Zambia lecturer, Prof. Thomas Mtonga has been adopted in Chasefu Constituency beating incumbent Hon. Gerald Zimba and aspirants such as Chanoda Ngwira.

BELOW IS THE FULL LIST;

1. Kaumbwe- Mr. Aaron Mwanza

2. Petauke- Hon. Dora Siliya

3. Msanzala- Elias Daka

4. Sinda- Masauso Tembo

5. Mkaika- Peter Phiri

6. Milanzi- Merisana Phiri

7. Chadiza- Jonathan Daka

8. Vubwi- Acknel Banda

9. Chipata Central-Amon Jere

10. Lwangeni- Patricia Mpanza

11. Malambo- Makebi Zulu

12. Kasenengwa- Philimon Kwasa

13. Chipangali- Andrew Zindlhu Lubusha

14. Lumezi- Pirela Jere

15. Lundazi Central – Brenda Nyirenda Chisopa

16. Chasefu-

Timothy Thomas Mtonga

17. Kapoche- Luckson Lungu