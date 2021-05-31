PF diverted doctors’s money

MONEY MEANT FOR DOCTORS AND DRUGS WAS DIVERTED TO BY ELECTION, REVEAL MINISTRY OF HEALTH OFFICIALS

Money meant for the striking doctors and medical supplies in the country was diverted to the PF induced by election last year, especially in Chilubi Constituency where former Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya was the campaign manager.

Highly placed sources at the Ministry of Health have revealed that the money was fully allocated by the Ministry of Finance meant for doctors and steady supply of drugs to medical centre.

“As you may know, PF created a lot of by elections in the country by buying opposition councillors. But at one point, they completely ran out of cash especially when the unexpected Chilubi, Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary bye elections happened through deaths. So to win votes, they required money, and Dr Chilufya as one of the campaign managers talked to President Edgar Lungu so that money meant for junior doctors settling allowance and medical supplies can be used. The President gave a go ahead to use these funds. This is a well known story in the Ministry of Health and the treasury plus the Ministry of Finance are all aware,” sources have revealed.

Sources say that was part the money the PF were dishing out and were hoping they would miraculous replace it from the copper sales.