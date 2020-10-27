PF, ECZ differ on which voter register to use in 2021

By Michael Kaluba

Confusion over which voter register be used in next year’s general elections has ensued with government through vice president Inonge Wina qualifying the 2016 voter register in contradiction to the electoral commission of Zambia which has maintained that the 2016 voter register will pave way for a new one this year.

And an impeccable source within the ECZ has told phoenix news that the 2016 voter register remains annulled and that the commission’s position has not changed with all the information circulated so far depicting the direction it will take to come up with an entirely new voter register.

The source explained that the commission is set to conduct the new voter registration process between 28th October 2020 and 30th November 2020 as already stated on various platforms and targets to capture 9 million voters who will then be eligible to cast their votes in the 2021 general elections.

This clarification is however contrary to what was stated by vice president Inonge Wina in parliament last week, where she indicated that the 2016 voters’ register will be valid for 2021 elections and beyond and that only deceased persons will be removed from that register.

PHOENIX NEWS