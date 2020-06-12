PF fails to bribe BRE to back Bill 10



The PF government has failed to bribe the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) to support the controversial Bill 10 which is scheduled to come up for voting in parliament next week Tuesday.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda travelled to Mongu last weekend and had a series of meetings with Ngambela Mukela Manyando.

At the time Lubinda was in Mongu, the BRE was having a consultative meeting at the Kuta with some members of parliament from the region on the way forward on Bill number 10 and the meeting resolved not to support the Bill after a long debate.

The government has been trying to hoodwink the BRE to compel members of parliament in Western Province to support Bill 10 while the BRE offered to compel the parliamentarians in the region to support the Bill if government will include clauses that will allow for the restoration of the Barotse Agreement of 1964 and to drop clauses that are targeting Barotseland and the Litunga.

But President Edgar Lungu has not responded to several letters that the BRE Have written to him from December last year and this appears to have forced the BRE into rejecting Bill 10 as it appears that the Zambian government was only interested in using the BRE to compel members of parliament to support the controversial Bill.

The Catholic Church in Zambia has also rejected Bill 10 and has appealed to the government to withdraw the Bill.

And Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) president Shawn Tembo has charged that the PF was playing a shallow game of trying to creat a perception that they do not support the controversial clauses in Bill 10.

Tembo said if the PF was genuine they should immediately withdraw the Bill so that all controversial clauses are removed before a fresh document can be brought back to parliament.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda will today hold a press briefing in Lusaka on Bill 10 and all political parties have also been invited.

