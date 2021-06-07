PF fires doctors representative

Government has fired Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) President, Dr. Brian Sampa from the civil service.

According to a dismissal letter attached Dr. Sampa has been relieved of his duty fo from work for more than 10 consecutive working days.

Dr. Sampa has been instrumental in calling on government to address the concerns of resident doctors.

Resident Doctors recently staged a go slow to press government to pay them salary arrears among other pending emoluments.