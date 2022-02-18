PF given K8.8 million legal bill

PF SLAPPED WITH K8.8M BILL

FEBRUARY 18, 2022

The High Court has entered a consent Judgment in which the opposition Patriotic Front – PF- is expected to pay 8-point 8-million kwacha as legal fees to four law firms.

In this matter a property stand number LN 8426/1, which belongs to the PF has been attached to the proceedings and will be sold to recover the money.

The money will be used to pay legal fees including for those who are yet to sue NIXON CHILANGWA who is acting Secretary General of the opposition PF.

The judgment has further directed that if the property becomes difficult to sale for any reason or cannot pay for all the legal fees being demanded, the plaintiff will be free to execute the judgment in line with the Court’s desire.

In this matter Mr. CHILANGWA has been sued by Ituna Partners, Mulungushi Chambers, BC legal practitioner and Linas E. Eyaa and Partners.

The four firms want the Judgment to be executed so that they can get their legal fees from the PF.

This is according to the consent judgment passed by High Court Judge ISAAC KAMWENDO and obtained by ZNBC News.