PF has endorsed its government corruption

I am not surprised, that 2 days after the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC) released its 2020 Report, in which another eye watering K2.2bn has been plundered through grand corruption involving government politicians, the entire Patriotic Front (PF) leadership, including President Lungu, have continued to maintain a muted stance on the issue.

This is because the PF has been, and continues to be an active beneficiary of government corruption since its assumption to power in the year 2011.

It is worth remembering, that in 2017, the FIC report revealed that close to $1m in kickback payments was paid to PF politicians by private companies for the award of public contracts, and no one has ever been held accountable for this and many other crimes committed against the people of Zambia.

But it is especially worrying, that in the same year of 2020 when the PF dished out a record amount of unexplained cash in large donations, close to $100m was stolen by government politicians, most likely PF members and associates of the party.

It is unacceptable, that at a time when a record number of Zambians have perished to COVID-19 owing to inadequate funding to fight the pandemic, we have government politicians stealing such a huge amount of money which otherwise could and should have been used to employ more healthcare personel and incentivize their frontline work; as well as stocking up on test kits, oxygen cylinders, vaccines among many pandemic requirements.

I wish to assure the Zambian people, that as part of the UPND’s enduring commitment to put a stop to large-scale government corruption, we will proceed with the introduction of Unexplained Wealth Orders, which will extend across foreign jurisdictions in our endeavor to recover stolen money and seize all property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime committed by Zambians on Zambian soils.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

21 July 2021