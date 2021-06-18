PF ignores KK’s death, continues campaigning

PF disregards KK’s death, continues campaigning

CHIENGE, FRIDAY 18TH JUNE 2021

(SMART EAGLES)

PHOTO FOCUS: PF SECRETARY GENERAL HON. DAVIES MWILA PAYS COURTESY CALL ON CHIEFTAINESS LAMBWE CHOMBA OF CHIENGE DISTRICT

The PF Secretary General today continued with his three days working visit in Luapula Province. (Politicking)

Hon. Mwila was accompanied by incoming Pambashe Member of Parliament Hon. Ronald Chitotela, National mobilization Secretary Brian Mununka, Secretariat Director Administration Alick Tembo, Media Director Antonio Mwanza, Lusaka Province PF Vice Yourth Chairman Kelvin Kaunda and other Party officials.

And speaking through her spokesperson, Chieftainess CHOMBA commended government for the various developmental projects the PF government has implemented in her Chiefdom.

Her Royal Highness cited the construction of the road, construction of a laboratory at the local school, electrification of her Palace and the social cash transfer scheme.

She also assured the PF boss that President Lungu and all the Candidates in Chienge district will win with a landslide victory.