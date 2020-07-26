PF introduces wheelbarrow tax

0

The government has introduced a wheelbarrow tax. All wheelbarrow pushers in town and markets will now be required to register their wheelbarrows and pay tax tothe council every month.
Every wheelbarrow will be required to pay K20 every month to the city council and when pay K3 every day to the market committee..

