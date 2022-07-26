PF lawyers insult police

Upnd government is really making idiots feel like stars.

I mean just imagine in a proper African government, clueless lawyers like Tutwa Nglube and his friends outshining a whole police squad.

Tutwa and Makebi are really celebrating an early Christmas today after insulting a whole police squad, I even heard Tutwa asking who is in charge of this nonsense?

And a clueless police officer responded I’m the one. Truly speaking, I feel betrayed today.

Watching a whole police system being overpowered and controlled by the PF cadres. I couldn’t finish watching what I saw today.

In the first place, Tutwa was supposed to in court by now for threatening to break the bones of the protesting youths. Threatening violence is a crime.

If UPND continue to give PF the space to practice this type of lawlessness that they exercised today, I see UPND being removed from the office with mass protests and riots.

Criminals that were hiding in caves after they lost elections all came out today to haul insults at the police and the government with impunity and the police was as powerless as a deflected tire.

UPND government must not think that they are wiser than the Ugandan or Rwandan government.

Given an opportunity to these criminals, they have gathered in hundreds today just for no reason and nothing happened to them.

Next time they will gather in thousands owing to the fact that their last gathering was successful and from there they will become uncontrollable which will give birth to mass protests and riots.

The inspector general of Police should stop sleeping before these criminals regroup and hijack the government.

After today’s event I’m left wondering whether we are really supporting the party in government or we are still supporting a party in opposition.

#Seer1