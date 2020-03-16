PF Lusaka youth chairman arrested, says police support UPND

By Patricia Mbewe

Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Lusaka Province Patriotic Front Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe of Kanyama site and service with two counts of assault.

This is in police’s continued investigations on the nine assault cases reported on Youth Day, 12th march, 2020 at 11:00 hours at freedom statue in Lusaka.

Some PF officials are alleged to have attacked a youth on youth day at freedom statue where the president was officiating.

Zambia Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo has confirmed the arrest of Mr. Kalembe, 41 who she says has been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Mrs. Katongo says investigations to have others involved in the same matter arrested have continued.

PHOENIX NEWS

But in the video below , Kalembe says police are supporting opposition UPND