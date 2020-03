Some PF supporters in Chunga which falls under Katuba Constituency in Central Province have vowed to deal with former State House Special Assistant for Politics, Kaizer Zulu.

On Friday, Kaizer Zulu and his boys beat up and assaulted Central Province Chairperson, MCC and Chitambo Member of Parliament, Hon.Remember Chanda Mutale.

Kaizer Zulu claims he beat up Mutale because he insulted him and President Edgar Lungu.