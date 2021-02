PF mobiliser on Copperbelt defect to UPND

PF COPPERBELT MOBILSATION COMMITTEE MEMBER JOHN KANGWA RESIGNS TO JOIN THE UPND, 11th February 2021

FELLOW COUNTRY MEN AND WOMEN, TODAY, I TENDER MY RESIGNATION AS MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT- PF COPPERBELT MOBILISATION COMMITTEE AS I LEAVE TO JOIN THE PROGRESSIVE UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT.

MY DECISION TO LEAVE THE PF HAS BEEN AN EASY ONE DUE TO THE RECKLESS LEADERSHIP MARRED WITH UNPRECEDENTED CORRUPTION, RISING UNEMPLOYEMENT & POVERTY, COST OF LIVING, SUSTAINED DEPRECIATION OF THE KWACHA, THE BREAKDOWN IN THE RULE OF LAW, AND THE GENERAL LACK OF ECONOMIC DIRECTION OUR COUNTRY FACES. THE POVERTY LEVELS PARTICULARLY HERE ON THE COPPERBELT HAVE CONTINUED TO RISE FOR OUR PEOPLE WHILE THOSE WHO HOLD POLITICAL POSITIONS AND THEIR ASSOCIATES BECOME RICHER AT THE EXPENSE OF TAX PAYERS THROUGH ILLEGALITY.

WE HAVE ONE COUNTRY, AND IT IS OUR COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILITY FOR US TO DEFEND ITS FUTURE AND THAT OF THE GENERATIONS TO COME. THE ZAMBIAN PEOPLE, PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA- HH, AND THE UPND REMAIN THE ONLY VOICE FOR THE POOR AND HOPE TO REPAIR THE DAMAGE CAUSED BY THE PF AND ITS POOR LEADERSHIP.

MWEBENA KITWE, MY APPEAL TO YOU IS THAT NATUBOMBELE CHAPAMO MUKUTUNGULULA ICHALO CHESU PANTU UKUBWEKESHAPO BA LUNGU NABA PF NINSHI TULESUMINA UKUTILA, UKUCHULA TWAPITAMO NATUSEKELAMO, LELO MWEBANTU BAKWA LESA, UKUBIKAPOFYE NAINEWINE UBU BUTEKO BWA BA LUNGU NA BANTU BABO BATUCUSHA NAPANSHI PATALALA.

NAMUBOLA MWINE, NGA BA PLAYER BACHILAMO UKULUFYANYA, BATOBAFYE UTUSHULULU ICHIKONKAPO KUCITA SHANI??…KU CHINJA.EICHO NDEMILOMBA UKUTIILA, BAKATEKA BA HH NABAKWATA AMAPANGE, AMA PLANS YAKUBWESHA ZAMBIA MUNSHILA YAKWINGISHA BA YOUTH BESU INCHITO, BA FARMER NABO UKUBASUNGA BWINO, ABANA BESU UKUBASAMBILILA BWINO KUMO NABA MA BUSINESSES NOKUBA PANGILA AMA OPPORTUNITIES YAKUSANGAMO KAMO.

I NOW DECLARE MY OFFICIAL MEMBERSHIP WITH THE UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, TODAY THE 11TH FEBRUARY, 2021.

I ALSO STAND READY TO SERVE YOU THE BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE OF KITWE WHEN WE F

