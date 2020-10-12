PF murders another citizen

UPND ASPIRING CANDIDATE FOR MUNSLI LILLY MUTAMBO WRITES AS

We have lost our Youth who was stabbed a few weeks ago because of wearing a red TShirt written HH (Harley Hansen) by known PF Cadres. This man was attacked in Kalikiliki and was in Levy Mwanawasa Hospital, I even visited him the following day once I got the news. I even did a livestream with UPND Youth Media where we talked about his red TShirt which was soaked in blood. This case is now a murder case. Even if the case is not handled as murder, we will pursue this matter until police take action, we have proofs of his killers.

I am worried because of the hatred from PF Cadres towards UPND, this is not right. How many more Youths are we going to lose? He was stubbed in the head, back o