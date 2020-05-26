PF official Kamba directs minister on Covid contracts

1

Kennedy Kamba directing minister of health to give Coronavirus contracts  to PF cadres

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. PF offices to open with or without Covid-19 – PF official
  2. Minister of Finance reluctantly gives another K450m to Chiliufya’s Covid-19 project
  3. Why is minister Chilufya sitting on Covid -19 donations!
  4. Covid – 19, Homeless children forced to bath in dirty water
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Boniface munyembe 2 seconds ago

    Dear editor ,, 
    This voice is of CHOMBA KAOMA A PF CADRE , 
    Please don’t taint and tarnish people’s names for nothing , the guys speak in it is CHOMBA KAOMA , 
    What has this to do with the minister of health ?? 
    Zambia seriously let’s grow into literacy rather then illiteracy please 
    Na papata ,

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *