PF officials condemn ECZ

Zambia’s ambassador to Ethiopia and European Union Emmanuel Mwamba frustrated by ECZ shambolic voter registration.

And Kanyama PF Member of Parliament Elizabeth Phiri says she is not happy at the rate the voters card registration is moving.

Speaking shorty after obtaining her voters card, Phiri called on the Electroral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider sending more officers in the centers if many are to obtain the voters cards.

“We need manpower, am not happy that from morning to 15hrs only 70 people have managed to get theirs. I hope and believe that something will be done to improve this exercise soon as time will not be enough,” said Ms Phiri.

Ms Phiri who is also minister of Gender was speaking after touring some voter registration stations in her constituency today.

However, the minister was happy to hear that people can register at any station and vote from wherever they want to vote from.

” Yes ECZ says people can register even from mongu but vote from Lusaka so this is a good move and people must utilize this opportunity,” she said.