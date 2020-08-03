PF officials smuggling Millie meal to Congo

RAMPANT SMUGGLING OF MEALIE MEAL IN CHILILABOMBWE BY CORRUPT PF OFFICIALS

By Gift Sichula

In Chililabombwe at Kasumbalesa border post, thousands of tonnes of mealie meal are being smuggled to Congo everyday by senior PF District and provincial officials.

They have ammased tremendous wealth, accumulated millions from this illegal practice, in total disregard of President Edgar Lungu’s directive to curb this illegal activity.

They are illegally allocated export permits to enable them run their trucks through ZNS and police check points.

These mass illegal exports cause artificial shortages of mealie meal on the Copperbelt which results in higher mealie meal prices.