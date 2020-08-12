PF plunder will pass like bad things

Good morning.

Today,I want to remind the Nation that the trending chant is Filapwa/Fikapwa. What does this mean for the political realm and the imminent departure of the PF?

1. It means their freewill looting of the economy,ikapwa.

2. A reminder that exerting of unnecessary force on innocent citizens,FIKAPWA.

3. Disregard for rule of law and press freedom will no longer exist,FIKAPWA.

4. Employment of undeserving, unqualified relatives,Filapwa.

5. politics of division and blood will be a thing of the past come 2021..Fikapwa

6. Diverting of national developmental projects funds to personal ventures will be history too..Fikapwa.

7. Bootlicking the Chinese at the expense of the locals welfare,Fikapwa.

8. Lastly but not the least, cadreism will be a thing of the past,Fikapwa.

Tata ba Lungu, your negligence of my community in Chilanga pains me. The recent viral clip of honorable Langa distributing cooking oil pained me much. This is why,politics of individual pleasing at the expense of majority,will be a thing of the past..

Tindi Ntalasha,

Incoming Chilanga Council Chair.

