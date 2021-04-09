PF police still hunting for witnesses against HH

“…police is keenly following leads which will assist in the arrest of the duo.”

The Zambia Police says it is still looking for Pheluna and Milton Hatembo, the two siblings embroiled in the Kalomo’s farm 1924 controversy.

Police Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale tells Byta FM News that the two are witnesses against Hakainde Hichilema in the case he is accused of fraudulently acquiring their family farm.

The High Court dismissed the case, agreeing with Hichilema’s defense that the case was statute barred, but Forum for Democracy and Development president, Edith Nawakwi maintains her fellow opposition leader is guilty.

Mwale also dismisses media reports suggesting police knows the whereabouts of the Hatembo siblings, but says they have allegedly been abducted.

The siblings recently appeared on briefing organized by the Zitukule Consortium and dismissed claims that they are being held hostage.

But their brothers, Emerson and Cosmas Hatembo reported their siblings missing since February 2021.

Meanwhile, Mwale says claims in some sections of the media that the two are being held for their own safety are not true.

He also says Ackson Sejani, Fines Malambo, Javen Simooloka and Vincent Lilanda are still in custody awaiting court appearance in connection with abduction of the two witnesses.