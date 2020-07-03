PF promises confusion if Lungu’s eligibility is challenged

THOSE WHO WILL CHALLENGE LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY WILL FAIL TO CONTROL WHAT WILL HAPPEN, SAYS DEFENCE MINISTER…filing of nominations is highly volatile and charged with emotions

By Patson Chilemba

Defence minister Davies Chama says no person can be irresponsible to challenge Edgar Lungu’s eligibility, saying they will fail to control what will happen as filing of nominations is highly volatile and charged with emotion.

And Chama said those entertaining thoughts of challenging President Lungu at the PF general conference were just imagining things, as they only stood 0.0001 percent of winning.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chama said it was mischievous of those that were contemplating to challenge President Lungu’s eligibility to file-in the nominations in 2021, over legal arguments that he does not qualify to stand having been sworn-in twice as President. He said anyone harbouring such thoughts was not patriotic, as even the courts will not entertain such moves.

“And you know when filing nominations it’s a very highly volatile, potentially charged in terms of emotions, there are crowds at the courts and then you just come up with such, imagine what will happen. You will fail to control what will happen,” Chama said, arguing that President Lungu was eligible. “We can’t even imagine that a person can be such irresponsible unless a person who is not patriotic enough, they want to cause unnecessary tension in the nation. That will not be condoned. I don’t think the courts will be such irresponsible.”

Asked why the PF could not come up with an alternative arrangement in view of these formidable legal challenges against the President, and if him standing was a matter of life and death in the ruling party, Chama said there was no alternative but respecting the law, which those in the ruling party continue to cling to, on account of the Constitutional Court ruling, which others have however, dismissed as inconclusive over the question of whether the President was eligible.

“In the absence of that there will be anarchy. The President is standing, those who have got imaginary petitions, imaginary injunctions he is standing, so we can rest assure them that the President.