PF refuses to sign peace agreement

PF RUBBISHES LAZ PEACE CHARTER

By Diamond TV

The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has refused to sign a peace and non-violence charter initiated by the Law Association of Zambia – LAZ, ahead of the August 12, 2021 General Elections.

In an interview with Diamond News, PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila says this is because the party is not answerable to LAZ.

Mr. Mwila says he has seen the documents but has chosen not to sign as his party can only respond to Institutions such as the Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ and the Police when it comes to peaceful elections, describing LAZ as a partisan Institution.

Meanwhile, Political parties that have signed the charter such as the New Congress Party led by Peter Chanda and the United Party for National Development UPND Alliance led by Hakainde Hichilema have urged the electoral Commission of Zambia to ensure that the PF as a ruling party sign to the charter.

And law Association of Zambia President Abyudi Shonga says the initiative is to have political parties commit themselves to a nonviolent election.

So far 10 political parties have signed the charter.

The seven are Patriots for Economic Progress, UPND, Heritage Party, Third Liberation Movement Party, Zambia National Sustainable Development, Party for National Unity and Progress and the National Restoration Party (NAREP)