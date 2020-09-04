PF regime starts removing retirees from payroll

Government Starts Removing Retirees from m Payroll

Government has started removing some civil servants from the payroll contrary to Article 189 of the constitution which compels employers to continue paying retirees their entitlements until their benefits are paid.

The removal started last month and the victims were told it was an anomaly but even this month they haven’t received their payments while more have been added.

PF in their Bill 10 tried very hard to amend this law due to the run down coffers as most money has gone to finance the campaigns.

A source at the ministry of finance has confirmed the systematic removal of retirees from the payroll and added that it will cut across all departments though they are treading carefully with defence personnel.

Most of the affected retirees have not even been paid their terminal leave days thereby rendering them destitute.