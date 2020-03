Minister of Hone Affairs Steven Kapyongo’s aunty after a fight with UPND President Hakainde Hichilema’s neighbours. Kapyongo’s aunty was sent by Kapyongo himself and Davies Mwila to go and disturb and insult HH and his family at their home.

The old women, some disabled were sent to go and insult HH on behalf of PF after PF failed to bulldoze Billl 10 in parliament