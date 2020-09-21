PF rigged Lukashya by-election, reveals Mumba

By Balewa Zyuulu
Opposition New hope MMD Leader Nevers Mumba says the election result in the recently held Lukashya parliamentary by-election are not a true reflection of what transpired on the ground.
Addressing the media at the party secretariat in Lusaka this morning, dr Mumba says his party has overwhelming evidence of the rigging that happened in favour of the pf candidate George Chisanga.
Dr Mumba says if not checked the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- together with the patriotic front will plunge the country into chaos especially in the 2021 general election.
He has also accused the patriotic front of setting up an ICT centre in Lusaka whose function is to manipulate the election result next year.
Meanwhile, Dr Mumba has called for the complete overhaul of the current electoral commission of Zambia and put in place new leadership that will deliver a credible, free and fair election next year.
He says in its current form, the commission is highly compromised, hence calling on all political stakeholders to take keen interest in the matter and demand for change at the electoral body.
But PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has advised the MMD leader to challenge the outcome of the Lukashya parliamentary by-election in court if he has evidence of the polls being rigged.
But was Dr. Nervous Mumba really expecting to win any of the by elections? Even the UPND is having challenges because of failure by HH and his fellow UPND leaders to grow the party beyond Southern Province. When you run a party like a business where you lend out money to your aspiring MPS with interest and expect repayments, then know that you are not going anywhere. The 1990 MMD had a lot of goodwill from people within and outside Zambia to grow the party and took advantage of that. The UPND may have goodwill from outside donors but we hear financial support is being controlled by HH who does not readily give out money to support aspiring candidates.