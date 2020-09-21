PF rigged Lukashya by-election, reveals Mumba

By Balewa Zyuulu

Opposition New hope MMD Leader Nevers Mumba says the election result in the recently held Lukashya parliamentary by-election are not a true reflection of what transpired on the ground.

Addressing the media at the party secretariat in Lusaka this morning, dr Mumba says his party has overwhelming evidence of the rigging that happened in favour of the pf candidate George Chisanga.

Dr Mumba says if not checked the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- together with the patriotic front will plunge the country into chaos especially in the 2021 general election.

He has also accused the patriotic front of setting up an ICT centre in Lusaka whose function is to manipulate the election result next year.

Meanwhile, Dr Mumba has called for the complete overhaul of the current electoral commission of Zambia and put in place new leadership that will deliver a credible, free and fair election next year.

He says in its current form, the commission is highly compromised, hence calling on all political stakeholders to take keen interest in the matter and demand for change at the electoral body.

But PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has advised the MMD leader to challenge the outcome of the Lukashya parliamentary by-election in court if he has evidence of the polls being rigged.

