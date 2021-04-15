PF says HH is in ICU

IMG_7675
PF is full of school boys! Who will buy into this story?
At least we know PF are having sleepless nights!
All they can think of is tribe, day and night.
This is why they will never rule Zambia ever again!
Who killed Anderson Mazoka in 2006
The death of Zambian opposition heavyweight Anderson Mazoka has delivered a blow to an alliance of parties that was looking optimistically towards general elections at the end of the year.
“Mazoka dominated opposition politics, having come close to being republican president in 2001, and he has remained the greatest obstacle to the MMD [the ruling Movement for Multiparty Democracy],” said University of Zambia political scientist, Neo Simutanyi.
Mazoka, former boss of the Anglo-American corporation in Zambia, died in a South African clinic on a Wednesday after a prolonged kidney illness. He was the founding president of the United Party for National Development (UPND), the strongest party in the three-member United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
In a display of rage, UPND supporters on Thursday attacked Information Minister Vernon Mwaanga as he arrived to deliver a message on the government’s funeral arrangements to mourners and party supporters who had gathered at Mazoka’s house, in the capital Lusaka.
“They dragged me to the ground and while I was lying on the tarmac, they kept on kicking me from one end to the other, saying I had let their brother down by joining MMD which had killed Mazoka,” said Mwaanga.
Yes, this is the definition of OBSESSION. They hold a press conference pretending to be concerned about HH’s health, but focus on his supposed tribalism in selecting another Tonga to lead rather than the VP in his absence? If he’s in ICU, do we know who made any decisions, has UPND made an official announcement.
This is high school behavior. Hold press conferences on the failing economy and your plans to fix it.
COMMENTS
