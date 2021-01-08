PF says HH will not be allowed to campaign

HH SHOULD BE READY TO CONDUCT THIS YEAR’S CAMPAIGNS THROUGH ZOOM – ANTONIO MWANZA

“No police officer will allow him to hold rallies because he is violent”

PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has mocked HH’s Zoom burial attendance meeting yesterday after police blocked him from going to the Copperbelt calling it (the zoom meeting) ‘a good thing for the violent opposition leader’. Speaking in an interview in Lusaka yesterday shortly after featuring on Millennium Radio, Mr Mwanza disclosed that no police officer will this year allow HH to hold public meetings when ECZ opens up campaigns in June and July as ‘he is a violent and desperate leader’. He said the only public meetings the UPND Leader will be allowed to hold during campaigns for 12th August Elections will be those conduced through zoom and radio interviews. “HH is my brother and I have no grudge against him. I only differ with him politically. But I should state that HH is a violent and bitter man because of the perpetual loses he has been suffering at the hands of my party (PF)”.
Mr Mwanza also praised the police for blocking the opposition leader from leaving Lusaka to the Copperbelt by both air and land to attend the burial of his party senior member who died in an accident. “We thank the police for the good work. We had reports that he (HH) wanted to hold illegal rallies in Kitwe and Ndola to try to display popularity but luckily our diligent police officers thwarted that. I urge him to continue zooming even during this year’s June and July Presidential Campaigns to avoid finding himself in conflict with the law which our police officers will be ready to deal with decisively”.

  • comment-avatar
    Dorica 11 seconds ago

    A “ntoni” is really scared of the thought of losing what he is enjoying now after August. No amount of bootlicking will save you A ntoni. Please keep your dirty mouth shut for once. Are you competing with your immediate boss as to who vomits more rubbish than the other??????

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    THE SAINT 57 mins ago

    I think Antonio Mwanza may have syphilis of the brain.He is trying very hard to be the bruiser in PF, trying to take of the role of Chishimba Kambwili. A Mwanza, phunzilani from CK what happens to toilet paper.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Musumali Liyunga 1 hour ago

    It all because he comes from former Northwestern Rhodesia. The Zambian Government is behaving like a colonial one even worse than that Roy Welensky. If you do not want us from this part of Zambia to be free, then why do you cling to keeping Zambia as one?

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Dj 1 hour ago

    If HH is not allowed to freely campaign by ECL, Zambia should be ready for another 5 years of deep economic suffering through PF mismanagement & related economic problems! After elections & PF wins, the donor community shall not deal with a fraudulent regime! Zambians should not allow another Zimbabwe

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Kasonde waka 2 hours ago

    CITIZENS, KINDLY EXCUSE THIS CHAP.

    HE IS A MWANKOLE.

    GWAAAAA GWAAAAA GWAAAAA.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Goaly 2 hours ago

    They do not live on this planet

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Zabwino palibe (ZP) 2 hours ago

    Definitely hh is more popular. That is why the chap is scared like a rabit. As polls close all borders must be sealed so tht the chap doesnt run away.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Visitor 3 hours ago

    It  is clear that Lungu is going to fix the election. Stalin said “It’s not the people who vote that count , it’s the people who count the votes that count “ !

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    P.M 3 hours ago

    This is shameful coming from someone who has been to university and expected to understand democracy. Zambia ha really gone to the dogs and attracting little puppies in the name of Antonio. How will these elections be free and fair if opposition is not allowed to campaign?

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    kagalu 4 hours ago

    Going by Tayali, he probably only be able to campaign with Chishimba Kambwili in Prison.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Stupid Idiots 4 hours ago

    As usual, feelings and vomits of the scared little rabid puppies

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Stupid Idiots 5 hours ago

    Exactly the feelings and vomits of the scared little rabid puppies.

    Reply

