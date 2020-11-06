PF says parliament tampered with Bill 10 voting

If President Lungu wants to win the 2021 elections, he must engage mature, likeable people to spearhead his campaigns. Otherwise these are really doing a good job embarrassing him and disconnecting him from the people. We will not be surprised if such people will jump out of the boat at the last minute leaving Lungu to drown.

Whether Bill 10 is good or not is no longer important. The opposition has done a good job discrediting it and any more attempts to push or even talk about Bill 10 is a disservice to President Lungu. Tutwa Ngulube and Given Lubinda have nothing to lose but much to gain from pushing this agenda.

Now listen to this one making a fool out of himself and his party. Is he cleverly accusing Speaker Matibini of tampering with voting ?