PF says will arrest HH

The PF regime says will arrest UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for corruption.
STATEMENT BY DORA SILIYA MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON THE REVELATIONS MADE BY FORMER FINANCE MINISTER EDITH NAWAKWI
Government has received with great indignation reports that the former chairman for the Zambia Privatisation Agency (ZPA) Negotiating Team, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, was one of the key perpetrators of extensive abuse of the privatisation process.
Government is disturbed by the revelations made by Hon. Edith Nawakwi, a former Minister of Finance in the government that implemented the privatisation of State-owned enterprises, to the effect that Mr. Hichilema, as chairman of the Privatisation Negotiation Team for the sale of Musi-o-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel, Rainbow Lodge and National Heritage Park, literally sold the entity to himself. Hon. Nawakwi, through her various media engagements, has categorically stated that Mr. Hichilema failed to declare interest while presiding on the sale of public assets in which he had personal interest.
Government finds Mr. Hichilema’s conduct, if true, to be a clear case of corrupt practices, bordering on non-declaration of interest, in winning a bid. Government is, therefore, studying the matter and is following closely the reaction by the citizens who are the true owners of the property in question.
The nation will be informed of the steps that the Government will take should it become necessary to act on behalf of the citizens of Zambia.
Hon. Dora Siliya
MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON
01/09/2020
COMMENTS
Well, if HH committed corrupt practices in the privatization process, then let him face the music. There should be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption especially for those who want to lead us.
The letter does not look genuine, but the concept is credible. The PF government will arrest HH not this year but sometime next year as the election period approaches so that in connivance with partisan judges they will drag the cases in court for as long as possible so as to make it difficult for HH to campaign. The reason they are doing this is because they are aware that Lungu is not eligible. Keep Lungu out and he is taking HH with him. If this does not work, they will burn Zambia. ‘If I can’t have Zambia, nobody will.’ But, they will fail.
If these corrupt PF will touch HH, all hell will come upon them and their thieving president Lungu
PF is a party whose senior officials in charge of the Party seem to be suffering from mental disorder. Let Lungu and his minions go ahead and take actions against HH. PF was not involved in Privatisation. What evidence do they have to incriminate HH apart from propaganda and dirty schemes arising from witchcraft and fear of being jailed for plundering country resources.