PF says will arrest HH

The PF regime says will arrest UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for corruption.

STATEMENT BY DORA SILIYA MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON THE REVELATIONS MADE BY FORMER FINANCE MINISTER EDITH NAWAKWI

Government has received with great indignation reports that the former chairman for the Zambia Privatisation Agency (ZPA) Negotiating Team, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, was one of the key perpetrators of extensive abuse of the privatisation process.

Government is disturbed by the revelations made by Hon. Edith Nawakwi, a former Minister of Finance in the government that implemented the privatisation of State-owned enterprises, to the effect that Mr. Hichilema, as chairman of the Privatisation Negotiation Team for the sale of Musi-o-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel, Rainbow Lodge and National Heritage Park, literally sold the entity to himself. Hon. Nawakwi, through her various media engagements, has categorically stated that Mr. Hichilema failed to declare interest while presiding on the sale of public assets in which he had personal interest.

Government finds Mr. Hichilema’s conduct, if true, to be a clear case of corrupt practices, bordering on non-declaration of interest, in winning a bid. Government is, therefore, studying the matter and is following closely the reaction by the citizens who are the true owners of the property in question.

The nation will be informed of the steps that the Government will take should it become necessary to act on behalf of the citizens of Zambia.

Hon. Dora Siliya

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING SERVICES AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

01/09/2020