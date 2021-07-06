PF says will ignore court case on KK burial

1

PF says will ignore court case on KK burial

We don’t care about that court case we just saw it social media so we shall go ahead and bury Kenneth Kaunda where we want, says solicitor general Abraham Mwansa.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. KK family goes to court over burial choice
  2. Family has resolved not to talk about KK’s burial arrangements- Panji
  3. Eminent law scholars join Lungu eligibility court case
  4. Constitutional court says already decided Lungu’s eligibility
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Buck Teeth Lungu 2 mins ago

    Lungu has hijacked KK’s funeral. He wants to show himself as chief mourner for the elections in 4 weeks’ time. He had hoped that by declaring last Friday, 2 July, and Wednesday, 7 July, as public holidays that the Kaunda family’s court case would not be handled by his stooges in the courts. How can Lungu tell the Kaunda family to exhume his body after one month? How callous and mischievous is Lungu? Lungu is utterly evil and unconscionable!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *