PF says will reduce fuel prices tonight

IF DESPERATION WAS A POLITICAL PARTY

Fuel pump prices will reduce by midnight tonight – Antonio Mwanza*

By Ruth Ntebwe

26 – 7 – 21

PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza has disclosed that as as a result of the ‘steep’ and impressive appreciation of the Kwacha against major currencies especially the American Dollar, ERB will reduce the fuel prices at midnight tonight (26th July 2021).

Mwanza added that this was as a result of favourable economic fundamentals prevailing on the market arising from Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s sound economic management policies that has rippled through all sectors of the economy.

“His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been working quietly to ensure the economic recovery plans permeates to the lowest levels of our communities and very soon we will see mealie meal prices tumbling down and so the reduction of fuel tonight is just the beginning”, said Mwanza who was speaking at the PF Secretariat this morning.