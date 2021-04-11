PF selects its leaders at convention

PF convention update ..
NEW PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE TO BE RATIFIED BY GENERAL COUNCIL
Over 170 individuals applied to be members of the Central Committee in accordance with Article 54 of the PF Constitution.
Of the 170 that applied, 53 were selected and picked and will be subjected to ratification by the General Conference.
Below is the list;
Proposed and Approved list for members of the Central Committee to be ratified by the General Conference.
1. Hon. Dora Siliya
2. Hon. Vincent Mwale
3. Hon. Charles Zulu
4. Hon. Stephen Kampyongo
5. Hon. Mumbi Phiri
6. Hon. Mwimba Malama
7. Hon. Silvia Chalikosa
8. Hon. Alexander Chikwanda
9. Hon. Ng’onga Mukupa
10. Hon. Brian Mundubile
11. Hon. Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba
12. Hon. Freedom Chomba Sikazwe
13. Hon. Davies Chama
14. Hon. Musonda Mpankata
15. Hon. Godfridah Sumaili
16. Hon. Davies Mwila
17. Hon. Ronald Chitotela
18. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya
19. Hon. Anthony Kasandwe
20. Hon. Emerine Kabanshi
21. Hon. Nickson Chilangwa
22. Hon. Tutwa Ngulube
23. Hon. Philip Kosamu
24. Dr. Jestone Mulando
25. Monica Mwansa Mwale
26. Mrs Annie Tischer
27. Prof. Nkandu Luo
28. Hon. Jean Kapita
29. Hon. Elizabeth Phiri
30. Hon. Bwalya Ngandu
31. Mr. Paul Moonga
32. Hon. Richard Musukwa
33. Hon. Jonas Chanda
34. Hon. Michael Katambo
35. Hon. Kampamba Mulenga
36. Frank Ngambi
37. Mr. Charles Kakoma
38. Hon. Joe Malanji
39. Hon. Kabinga Pande
40. Maureen Kalemu
41. Kutemba Konga
42. Hon. Inonge Wina
43. Captain Lyambale Lyambale
44. Gen Peter Kaziya
45. Mr. Glen Chinguma
46. Ms Mundia Mulute Mundia
47. Kavumbu Hakachamba
48. Hon. Syacheye Mandyaki
49. Hon. Given.Lubinda
50. Kebby Mbewe
51. Dr. Edify Hamukale
52. Ms Annie Kayula
53. Ms Catherine Chama
