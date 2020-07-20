PF sells Lusaka town centre

The PF, using the Lusaka City Council has resolved to sell the town Centre market for K10 million.

According to the statement by Lusaka Town Clerk, Alex Mwansa, the town centre market will be sold by July 24, 2020.

He however says that bidders should pay a non-refundable fee of K20, 000 for the property.

The Lusaka City Town Centre is famous for restaurants, hardwire and generally small scale business men and women.

The trading place has also had its own controversial tenancy agreements.

