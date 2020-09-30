PF SG disowns PF commander Kalimanshi

PF disown “national commander” Kalimanshi

RULING Patriotic Front has disowned Innocent Kalimanshi as its member.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has clarified that Kalimanshi popularly known as ‘Ba Inno’ is not a member of the party.

Kalimanshi who identifies himself as ‘National Commander’ on Monday held a press briefing in Lusaka where he and his “troops” launched an “ECL 2021” branded green bandanas and endorsed President Edgar Lungu as PF candidate for 2021.

But Mwila has indicated that Kalimanshi wants to tarnish the image of the party and that he will not tolerate such acts.

And Mwila says there should be some order in the way people conduct business.

5FM Radio