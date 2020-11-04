PF starts harassing its MPs who skipped voting for Bill 10

PF starts harassing its MPs who cleverly skipped parliament during voting for the now dead and buried Bill 10.

Note that even if these three wise men stayed in the house, Bill 10 am as still going to die as they numbers were still going to fall short.

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

*PF SECRETARY GENERAL ACTS ON THREE PARTY MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT FOR ABSENTING THEMSELVES DURING VOTING FOR THE CONSTITUTION AMENDEMENT BILL No.10 OF 2020*

4th November 2020

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has written to three Members of Parliament namely Hon Elalio Musonda, MP for Kamfinsa Constituency, Hon Frank Ngambi, MP for Chifubu Constituency and Hon Kabaso Kampampi, MP for Mwansabombwe Constituency respespectively to exculpate themselves for the absent voting of Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020.

“It has come to my attention that during the voting for the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020, on Thursday 29th October 2020, you decided to absent yourself from voting for the Bill”, Hon Mwila’s letter to all the three MPs read in part.

“Hon Member, you are aware that His Excellency, the President had directed that all our Members of Parliament vote for the Constitution Amendment Bill No.10 of 2020 as it had progressive clauses that would have seen us uplift the lives of the underprivileged in society”, Hon Mwila further wrote.

Hon Mwila has stated that the action exhibited by the Honorable MPs was not in line with the Party’s interest and in breach of *Article 74, regulation 29 (d) and (i) of the Party Constitution.*

The Members of Parliament has since been issued with exculpatory letters to explain why displinary action should not be taken against each one of them.

Issued by:

Sunday Chilufya Chanda

PF Media Director

Party Headquarters

Lusaka