PF starts teaching gay rights in schools

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION BEGINS TRAINING TEACHERS FOR THE CONTRAVERSIAL COMPREHENSIVE SEXUALITY EDUCATION(CSE) PROGRAMME

The Ministry of Education has released schools selected to train teachers that will be involved in implementing Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) programme.

The controversial programme has been met with parental concerns across the world for its sexually graphic and inappropriate content.

The programme has also been criticized for its teachings to children, to initiate them to welcome controversial definitions of genders, sexual orientation and homosexuality so as to remove inherent homophobic views prevalent in Africa.

Last month, nembers of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) renewed their strong opposition to CSE programme in that country and have initiated an online campaign that aims at collecting signatures from Kenyans against it.

Zambia completed its pilot of CSE in 2019 and is expected to roll it out in both primary and secondary schools across the country.

The schools conducting “Guidance and Counselling Comprehensive Sexuality Education Training in Lusaka include: Nelson Mandela Secondary School, Matero Girls, Matero Scondary, Woodlands and Kabulonga Boys.

Others include:Muyoma, Northmead Primary, George Compound.

Promoters of the CSE program UNFPA says by explicitly addressing vulnerabilities, fighting exclusion and recognizing the complexities of young people’s lives, CSE programcan promote equality and rights.

It says every child and young person will one day have life-changing decisions to make about their sexual and reproductive health.

Yet research shows that the majority of adolescents lack the knowledge required to make those decisions responsibly, leaving them vulnerable to coercion, sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancy.

UNFPA says Comprehensive sexuality education enables young people to protect their health, well-being and dignity and that these programmes are based on human rights principles, to advance gender equality and the rights and empowerment of young people.

UNFPA also promotes another controversial program Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights(SRH&R).

The programme, other than teaching reproductive health, also teaches that sex is a matter of rights.