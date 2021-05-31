PF threatens more violence

Why is it that dundaheads seem to gravitate towards PF? Follow your leader. Wanna bet the will be zero action from Kanganja and co. Zambians wake up.
AGONY IS FIVE MORE YEARS OF THIS NOSENSE.
ZAMBIANS, PLEASE LET US STOP THIS.
THE TIME TO DO THAT IS ONLY ON 12TH AUGUST 2021.
VOTE WISELY.
COMMENTS
