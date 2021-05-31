PF threatens more violence

2

PF threatens more violence

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Minister Chitotela threatens journalist
  2. Mathew Mohan concerned with political violence
  3. PF organ threatens another TV station
  4. Noel Nkhoma takes Luangeni by storm
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 2
  • comment-avatar
    Time Change Inevitable 25 seconds ago

    Why is it that dundaheads seem to gravitate towards PF? Follow your leader. Wanna bet the will be zero action from Kanganja and co. Zambians wake up.

    Reply
  • comment-avatar
    Kasonde waka 15 mins ago

    AGONY IS FIVE MORE YEARS OF THIS NOSENSE.

    ZAMBIANS, PLEASE LET US STOP THIS.

    THE TIME TO DO THAT IS ONLY ON 12TH AUGUST 2021.

    VOTE WISELY.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *